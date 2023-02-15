Short Interest in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Decreases By 13.2%

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 235,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 279,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth $23,090,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 606,520 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the third quarter worth about $9,682,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 885,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after buying an additional 444,363 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,523,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Price Performance

ARGO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,964. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

