Short Interest in Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Drops By 16.6%

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,700 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 349,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 94.1 days.

Altus Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASGTF remained flat at $40.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.32. Altus Group has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $48.03.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASGTF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, software, and technology-related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.