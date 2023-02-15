Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Expands By 11.5%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,400 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 222,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Airbus to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Airbus Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.18. 2,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.75. Airbus has a 12-month low of $82.66 and a 12-month high of $135.00.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment offers jet aircraft, aircraft conversion and related services, turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components.

