Short Interest in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Declines By 17.5%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 310,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $37,898.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,464 shares of company stock worth $69,214. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

908 Devices Stock Down 1.8 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $852,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,061,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,225,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. 85,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,688. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $323.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.76 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 53.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 908 Devices will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About 908 Devices

(Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.