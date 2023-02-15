Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $222.50

Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 222.50 ($2.70) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.76). Shore Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.70), with a volume of 3,258 shares trading hands.
Shore Capital Group Stock Up 43.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 222.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 222.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.00 million and a PE ratio of 21.60.
About Shore Capital Group
Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.
