Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.34.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

SHOP opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.98. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Shopify by 961.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,782,089,000 after buying an additional 51,672,341 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,007.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Shopify by 1,170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $438,508,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1,097.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319,042 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

