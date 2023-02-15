Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.34.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shopify Trading Up 2.9 %

SHOP opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.98. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Shopify by 961.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,782,089,000 after buying an additional 51,672,341 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,007.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Shopify by 1,170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $438,508,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1,097.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319,042 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

