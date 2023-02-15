Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.34.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.
Shopify Trading Up 2.9 %
SHOP opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.98. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
