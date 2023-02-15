Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.35

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.35 and last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Shangri-La Asia Trading Up 31.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Shangri-La Asia Company Profile

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

