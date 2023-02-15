Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.68

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
