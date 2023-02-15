Serum (SRM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $44.29 Million

Serum (SRM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $44.29 million and approximately $28.58 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

