Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SEE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 75,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,765. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $70.72.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

