Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Announces Earnings Results

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share.
Seagen Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.05. 1,391,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,878. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.18. Seagen has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $183.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 0.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen
In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,229,805.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,848 shares of company stock valued at $6,418,670. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Seagen to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.81.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
