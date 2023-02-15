Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Announces Earnings Results

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

Seagen Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.05. 1,391,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,878. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.18. Seagen has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $183.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,229,805.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,848 shares of company stock valued at $6,418,670. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 10.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Seagen to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.81.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading

