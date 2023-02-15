SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,009 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEF remained flat at $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 408,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,989. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Telefónica Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.41) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.90) to €2.50 ($2.69) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.19) to €4.10 ($4.41) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

(Get Rating)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Further Reading

