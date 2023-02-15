SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,864 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 5.3% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 314,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Corning by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 11,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $14,914,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,132,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,869,000 after buying an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $925,804,000 after buying an additional 622,258 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corning Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.50. 980,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,680,720. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.