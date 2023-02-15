SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $350,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 17.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 27.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.34. 1,812,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,814,517. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

