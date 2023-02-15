Scotiabank Raises CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$37.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CAE. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.63.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Price Performance

CAE traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.33. The company had a trading volume of 414,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,375. CAE has a twelve month low of C$20.90 and a twelve month high of C$35.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.96 billion and a PE ratio of 78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.61.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.