Scotiabank Raises CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$37.00

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2023

CAE (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CAE. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.63.

CAE Price Performance

CAE traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.33. The company had a trading volume of 414,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,375. CAE has a twelve month low of C$20.90 and a twelve month high of C$35.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.96 billion and a PE ratio of 78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.61.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for CAE (TSE:CAE)

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.