Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.02. 378,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,304. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.47.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 68.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after buying an additional 825,670 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 45.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,125,000 after purchasing an additional 192,918 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $12,064,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 376.8% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 142,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 112,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

