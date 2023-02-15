Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,114 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 103.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $38.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.