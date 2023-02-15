Scarborough Advisors LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 3.9% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $12,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $74.55. 73,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,552. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.36.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

