Scarborough Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,408,018 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30.

