Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 593.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,416 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 56,346 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,765,399 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12.

