Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.72. 4,798,327 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.95. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.