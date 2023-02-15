Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires 443,223 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,223 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 16.1% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $51,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.79. 364,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,006. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

