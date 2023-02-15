ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) & Prologic Management Systems (OTCMKTS:PRLO) Head to Head Analysis

Prologic Management Systems (OTCMKTS:PRLO – Get Rating) and ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prologic Management Systems and ScanSource’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologic Management Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ScanSource $3.53 billion 0.23 $88.80 million $3.64 8.65

ScanSource has higher revenue and earnings than Prologic Management Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologic Management Systems N/A N/A N/A ScanSource 2.48% 12.63% 5.27%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Prologic Management Systems and ScanSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Prologic Management Systems and ScanSource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologic Management Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A ScanSource 0 0 1 0 3.00

ScanSource has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.98%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of ScanSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.4% of Prologic Management Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of ScanSource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Prologic Management Systems has a beta of 4.37, suggesting that its share price is 337% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ScanSource has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ScanSource beats Prologic Management Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prologic Management Systems

Prologic Management Systems, Inc. does not have significant operations. Prior to February 2004, the company provided systems integration services, technology products, and related services. Prologic Management Systems was co-founded by James M. Heim in 1984. The company is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc. engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies. The Worldwide Communications and Services segment includes voice, video conferencing, wireless, data networking, and converged communications solutions. The company was founded by Michael L. Baur and Steven H. Owings in December 1992 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

