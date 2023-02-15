Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in January

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Saturn Oil & Gas Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Saturn Oil & Gas stock traded up 0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 2.04. 66,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,570. Saturn Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of 1.50 and a 1-year high of 2.91.

Get Saturn Oil & Gas alerts:

Saturn Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Saturn Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of economically viable energy and resource deposits in Canada. It focuses on the Viking light oil assets and Success heavy oil assets in West Central Saskatchewan. The company was founded on August 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Saturn Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saturn Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.