Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 20,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 61,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Sarama Resources Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13.

Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarama Resources Ltd will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sarama Resources

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located within the southern Houndé Belt, south-west Burkina Faso.

