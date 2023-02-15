Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Tops $17.41 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $17.41 million and approximately $4,262.98 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.10 or 0.07002112 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00081245 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00029605 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00060080 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00024976 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

