Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sanofi in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

SNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

