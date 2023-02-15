Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 336,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,508,000 after purchasing an additional 84,700 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $300,404.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $634.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,104 shares of company stock worth $2,024,626. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Price Performance

Sanmina stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.48. 89,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.15. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

See Also

