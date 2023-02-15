Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Issues Earnings Results

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 54.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.
Safehold Price Performance
Shares of SAFE opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65. Safehold has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $65.86.
Safehold Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.
Institutional Trading of Safehold
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Safehold from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.
Safehold Company Profile
Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safehold (SAFE)
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.