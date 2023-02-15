Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Issues Earnings Results

Safehold (NYSE:SAFEGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 54.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Safehold Price Performance

Shares of SAFE opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65. Safehold has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $65.86.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Institutional Trading of Safehold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Safehold in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Safehold by 204.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Safehold by 36.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Safehold from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Earnings History for Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

