Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.05-$12.05 EPS.

Ryder System Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE R traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.74. The company had a trading volume of 231,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.70. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $101.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.67.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 270.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 111,973 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 164.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 179,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 111,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after buying an additional 101,962 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after buying an additional 40,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

