Rune (RUNE) Price Tops $1.87 on Major Exchanges

Rune (RUNE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Rune has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Rune token can currently be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00008042 BTC on popular exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $36,721.35 and approximately $18.34 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00431055 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,647.90 or 0.28553871 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.8050842 USD and is up 4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

