RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

RPT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 339,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,376. RPT Realty has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $14.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $903.64 million, a PE ratio of 104.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 520.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,179,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

