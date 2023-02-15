Royal Bank of Canada Raises Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target to $20.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 587,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 80,228 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 3,003.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 48,060 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 876.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 209,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 188,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,207,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after acquiring an additional 543,895 shares in the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

