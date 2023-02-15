Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 164.7% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,099,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,067,000 after buying an additional 16,325 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,133,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,631,000 after acquiring an additional 39,058 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 127,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $104.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

