Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Stock Price Up 2%

Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF – Get Rating) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 46,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 99,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
Roxgold Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.
About Roxgold
Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.
