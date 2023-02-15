Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 350 ($4.25).

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.88) to GBX 330 ($4.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rotork to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.13) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 331 ($4.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 3,635.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 320.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 280.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.91. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 225.20 ($2.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 342.80 ($4.16).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

