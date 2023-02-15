Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.51.
Canopy Growth Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:CGC opened at $2.32 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
