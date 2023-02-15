Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 807,000 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the January 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 482,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ROG shares. StockNews.com lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Rogers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.
In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Rogers stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,462. Rogers has a 52 week low of $98.45 and a 52 week high of $274.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.03.
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.
