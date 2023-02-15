Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 807,000 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the January 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 482,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROG shares. StockNews.com lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Rogers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rogers Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 6.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Rogers by 78.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rogers by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rogers by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,462. Rogers has a 52 week low of $98.45 and a 52 week high of $274.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

