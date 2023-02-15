Robert W. Baird Boosts LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target to $130.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.46. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $139.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

