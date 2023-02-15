RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) Trading Down 0.2%

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 78,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 116,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1278 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.