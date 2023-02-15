RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) Trading Down 0.2%

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 78,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 116,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1278 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIV. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $12,938,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $2,286,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $721,909,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 85,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 60,925 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

