Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.11 million and $14,792.46 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00030343 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001874 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00019439 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00218029 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,745.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00212888 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $15,322.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.