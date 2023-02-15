Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Down to $74.70

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.70, but opened at $72.21. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $72.51, with a volume of 632,440 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($64.46) to GBX 5,380 ($65.31) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.41) to GBX 6,200 ($75.26) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

