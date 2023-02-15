Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Down to $74.70

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.70, but opened at $72.21. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $72.51, with a volume of 632,440 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($64.46) to GBX 5,380 ($65.31) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.41) to GBX 6,200 ($75.26) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.