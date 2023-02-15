RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.04 to $3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion. RingCentral also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.69 to $0.70 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. BTIG Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of RingCentral from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. MKM Partners lowered shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.92.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.41. 3,489,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,894. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $169.84.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,405. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in RingCentral by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $310,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

