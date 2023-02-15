Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.36

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and traded as high as $31.27. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

Featured Stories

