RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Trading Down 0.7%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,666 ($32.36) and last traded at GBX 2,694 ($32.70). 26,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 36,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,712 ($32.92).

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,100 ($37.63) to GBX 2,750 ($33.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,413.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,089.57.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

