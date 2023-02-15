RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.0% during the third quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,761,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $368,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 109.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD opened at $172.61 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.32.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

