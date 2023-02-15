RFG Advisory LLC Sells 67,514 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,514 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,851 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,182 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4,405.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,569,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,421 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54.

