RFG Advisory LLC Sells 410 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.5 %

WEC opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.20. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.39.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.25%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

