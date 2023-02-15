RFG Advisory LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,672 shares of company stock valued at $421,913 and sold 43,709 shares valued at $3,734,841. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

