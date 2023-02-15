RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 582.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2,146.4% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 87,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 83,902 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4,716.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 37,943 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

